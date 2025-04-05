Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI) An automated teller machine (ATM) with Rs 7.5 lakh cash was stolen in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Mankapur Square in the city early on Friday.

Three persons, their faces covered, arrived at the ATM of the Punjab National Bank and sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera before snapping network cables, an official said.

The thieves, perhaps armed with powerful tools, dislodged the machine and took it away. It had Rs 7.5 lakh cash, said the official from Mankapur police station.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to track down the thieves, he added.

