Prayagraj, April 5: Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday under unusual and contentious circumstances. Departing from the tradition of public ceremonies, Justice Varma took his oath in a private event, a decision that has drawn significant attention. This development comes amidst an ongoing investigation into allegations of semi-burnt sacks of cash being recovered from his residence just weeks ago.

Despite his formal induction, Justice Varma has not been assigned any judicial or administrative responsibilities, according to sources within the court. His recent transfer from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad has faced criticism, especially after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The PIL urged that his swearing-in be postponed until the ongoing inquiry into the cash seizure was completed. Cash Recovery Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Takes Oath As Allahabad High Court Judge Amid Corruption Allegations.

The controversy has sparked outrage within the legal community. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has openly criticized the Collegium's decision, expressing their discontent in a strongly worded letter to the Chief Justice and other judges. The association condemned the appointment, stating, "We aren't a trash bin," and called for greater transparency and accountability in judicial appointments.

As the inquiry progresses, Justice Varma's future role in the Allahabad High Court remains uncertain. Legal experts and observers are closely monitoring the situation, which has raised broader questions about judicial integrity and the processes governing appointments in India's judiciary. Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma’s Home: Delhi High Court Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice With Immediate Effect.

According to the official website of the Allahabad High Court, the judge graduated in Law from Rewa University in 1992 and enrolled as an Advocate on August 8 of the same year. Over the years, he primarily practiced on the Civil side, handling a diverse range of cases related to Constitutional law, Industrial Disputes, Corporate matters, Taxation, Environmental issues, and allied branches of law. He served as the special counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 until his elevation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)