Rameswaram, April 5: Preparation is in full swing, and security has been tightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Pamban New Railway Bridge in Rameswaram on April 6. Authorities are ensuring all arrangements are in place for the event, which is expected to enhance connectivity and boost the region's infrastructure. The new bridge marks a significant milestone in India's railway development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Railway Bridge on April 6. On Sunday, PM Modi will also offer prayers at the Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, to mark the occasion of Ram Navmi. The new Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift sea bridge, is located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district and will connect Rameswaram Island to the mainland. The bridge spans a total length of 2,070 meters and is supported by 333 piles and 101 pile caps. PM Modi in Sri Lanka: India and Sri Lanka Sign Updated Agreement on Defence Cooperation During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit.

A key feature of the bridge is its 72.5-meter lift span, which allows ships to move. 200 meters of the 428-meter span have already been launched. A successful trial run of a tower car and a light engine trial were recently conducted. The bridge will also include a 1.5 km track linked from the Mandapam end, with the remaining 0.6 km under construction. Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Deputy PM of India on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

Standing three meters higher than the existing bridge, this new structure will greatly improve sea connectivity. While the substructure is designed to accommodate two tracks, the superstructure will initially support a single line. The use of modern materials and engineering techniques ensures the bridge's durability and longevity. The vertical lift system will facilitate smoother passage for ships, reducing traffic delays and enhancing both sea and rail connectivity. Furthermore, the bridge is expected to provide a significant economic boost by improving regional transportation and stimulating economic development in the area.

