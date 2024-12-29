Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police has dismantled a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Shamsher alias Honey with the arrest of its five members including mastermind Abhijot Singh involved in lobbying hand-grenade at two police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

"By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved all the incidents of attacks on Police Establishments in the state," said the DGP.

Other arrested individuals were identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit alias Ghessi, Shubham, and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all from Qila Lal Singh in Batala. The police also recovered two pistols, including a 9MM Glock pistol and a .32 bore pistol, from their possession.

The development came days after some persons hurled hand grenades at Ghaniae Ke Bangar Police Station in Batala on December 12 at around 10.20 pm, followed by an attack on the Wadala Bangar Police Post in Gurdaspur on December 20 at around 9.30 pm. Following the incidents, the terrorist organisation BKI used social media platforms to claim responsibility for these terror acts using separate social media posts.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused persons Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh sustained bullet injuries when both were taken for recovery and they attacked the police team to evade custody, in response the police acted in self-defence. Both the accused persons have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Batala, where they are reported to be in stable condition, he added.

The DGP said that investigations are in progress to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.

Sharing more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Satinder Singh said that following the attack at police establishments, Batala Police has launched a special operation to trace the perpetrators.

Following the technical and human-based intels, Police teams under the supervision of SSP Batala Suhail Qasim Mir managed to track down all the accused persons and apprehend them, he added.

SSP Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir, stated that further investigations are ongoing, and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days. (ANI)

