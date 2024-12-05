New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): In an update regarding Delhi Metro's Blue Line services, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday afternoon said that the Delhi Metro would attempt to repair the impacted section spoilt due to the cable thefts that took place between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar from 12:45 pm onwards.

Further, DMRC mentioned that the single-line operations between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar during this period will also be done.

However, in the case of delay due to the repair work, the work would be completed in the night hours after the end of the passenger services.

Further updates are awaited.

Taking to social media X, DMRC wrote in a post "Blue Line Update

Delhi Metro shall attempt to repair the impacted section between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar from 12:45 PM onwards.

During this period, single-line operations will be done between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

However, in case the repair work takes more time and is not completed quickly, the work shall be done in the night hours after the end of passenger services.

We shall provide further updates on this repair work. "

Earlier today, through a post on X, DMRC had informed that the metro services from Dwarka sector 21 to Noida Electronic City would be regulated due to the prima facie of what appears to be a case of theft and damage of signalling cables caused by miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

Taking to social media X, DMRC wrote in a post "Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting int bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line." (ANI)

