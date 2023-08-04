Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) The People's Conference (PC) led by Sajad Lone on Friday said August 5 will be remembered as a "dark day" and "day of disempowerment" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as it is a reminder of the "humiliation" that its people were subjected to fours years ago.

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 ending J-K's special status, the party said August 5 represents the day when the people experienced "a loss of their rights and autonomy, leaving them disempowered and voiceless".

"The decisions made on that day have had far-reaching consequences, affecting every aspect of life in J-K and leaving scars that serve as a constant reminder of the humiliation faced by the people of J-K," PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said here.

He said these decisions were not only "spiteful" but also contrary to the ideals and values of democracy and the federal character of India.

"It is crucial to remember that these decisions were thrust forcefully upon the populace of J-K, and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses," Mir added.

He said the PC remains committed to its principled struggle for the rights and dignity of the people of J-K.

"The party firmly believes that the pursuit of justice through the legal system is crucial to uphold the rights and dignity of the people of J-K. Through our strong and experienced legal team, we will put up a resolute argument in the court in the coming days," the spokesperson said.

It is our fervent hope that the Supreme Court will consider the larger constitutional implications rather than solely focusing on the perceived political or law and order ramifications and provide a fair and just resolution that upholds the principles of justice, equality and democracy, Mir said.

