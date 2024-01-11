New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) An NGO working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India has reached a milestone of completing "one million free vision screenings across" the country, organisers said on Thursday.

Australian Parliamentarian Andrew Charlton took part in the event held by the India Vision Institute (IVI) here on Wednesday, during which he distributed corrective glasses to some children, the NGO said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Concludes UK Visit After 'Warm Meeting' With British PM Rishi Sunak (See Pics).

IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel said, "The achievement of one million free vision screenings is a testament to the commitment of our hardworking team, their dedication and to IVI being able to identify vision issues and promote intervention in communities".

"A simple pair of glasses can make children do well in class as well as in outdoor activities and improve their future prospects. In adult beneficiaries, clear vision will boost productivity and their income-earning potential," he added.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Open Air Museum Resembling 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up on Sarayu River Bank, Tell Tales of Lord Ram's 14-Year Exile Peri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)