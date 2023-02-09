Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts including Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch for the next 24 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that a 'medium danger' level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar & Poonch districts.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Directs Officials to Operationalise All Announced Schemes by Year End.

While avalanche with a 'low danger' level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri & Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

The people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes, the SDMA added. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Wall Collapse: One Dead As Church Building Wall Collapses in Shakurpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)