New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregation of people, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks while celebrating the Independence Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an advisory, the Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.

It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited.

"Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said.

The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate, it said. PTI

