Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed Madhya Pradesh High Court's strict action against state Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR against him for his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Awadesh Prasad said that High Court decision has restored his faith and respect in the Indian judicial system.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

The Faizabad MP further requested MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to "sack" the minister.

Speaking with ANI, he said,"The verdict delivered by the (Madhya Pradesh) High Court on this has restored faith and respect in the Indian judicial system... I want to tell the MP CM to sack him from the Cabinet.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Prasad further requested BJP's National President JP Nadda to take this matter seriously.

"I request the senior ministers and the National President of the BJP to take the matter seriously as this is a matter of the dignity of our army... I hope there will be no delay in following the High Court's orders," he said.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh High Court had taken a suo moto action against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and directed to lodge an immediate FIR against the minister.

Following HC decision, Kunwar Vijay Shah moved Supreme Court against the decision registration of FIR against him for his remarks.

A division bench of the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance against him and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR.

Office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, had said, "Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah."

Kunwar Vijay Shah has faced backlash over his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters in Pahalgam, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)