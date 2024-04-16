Ayodhya, April 16: Ahead of the last day of Chaitra Navratri and the occasion of Ram Navami, Ayodhya has geared up for the magnificent celebrations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. 56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lala.

Speaking to ANI, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das informed that all the arrangements for the festival are being managed by the trust and the occasion of Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. "...All arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm." Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prepares for Rama Navami with Enhanced Devotee Facilities as Trust Issues Schedule and Guidelines.

The chief priest also hailed the celebrations as special as they are happening for the first time after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. On this occasion, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram will also be held for five minutes at 12:16 pm. Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti chairman Nripendra Mishra said, "On Ram Navami, the sun rays will fall on Lord Ramlala's forehead for about 5 minutes at 12:16 pm, for which important technical arrangements are being made. Scientists are working to display these moments with full grandeur."

Ramnavami, the birth festival of Lord Ram Lala, will be celebrated at noon and various types of offerings will be made to the Lord. 56 types of Bhog Prasad have been given by the devotees today which will be offered to the Lord at noon on Wednesday. Ahead of the celebrations, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, has made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting during the festival. Ram Navami 2024: ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Temple To Be Held on Occasion of Rama Navami.

The trust on its official X handle informed that on the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 am during the Brahma Muhurta, arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up. The trust has also extended the duration of Darshan to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11:00 pm.

The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings.

The celebration will be broadcast on about a hundred large LED screens throughout Ayodhya. There will also be live broadcasts on the Trust's social media accounts, the trust said in a post on X.