Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): After the successful development of 'Ram Path', 'Bhakti Path', and 'Janmabhoomi Path', Ayodhya received another major gift with the announcement of the Rs 900 crore 'Bharat Path' project.

The 20 kilometre-long Bharat Path will be constructed between Bharat Kund and Ranopali, covering a significant stretch of the Prayagraj Highway.

Also Read | Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate 300th Birth Anniversary of Former Queen's Legacy in Madhya Pradesh Today With Major Development Push.

The project will widen and improve the existing road, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the sacred city.

While addressing the media, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said, "The main projects or big projects are being continuously implemented in Ayodhya. And in the same sequence, we have sent a new project from here which we are naming Bharat Path. It will start from Bharat Kund which comes on our Prayagraj Highway and from there, it will go to Ranopali.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, May 31, 2025? Check Details.

He added, "We have sent a project worth about 900 crore. Although this project is just at the starting stage, we are sure that it will be sanctioned and work on it will also start soon. In this road, basically we will widen the existing road."

The Bharat Path is expected to ease connectivity between religious and cultural sites and give a new identity to the region with modern infrastructure blended with heritage aesthetics.

This project aims to provide smoother access for pilgrims and tourists by linking important sites associated with Lord Ram's younger brother, Bharat.

Officials believed that this initiative would add another chapter to Ayodhya's transformation as a global religious tourism hub, bringing more development, facilities, and employment to the region.

The proposal had been sent to higher authorities for approval, and work was expected to start soon after the sanction was received.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to take a dip in the holy waters, which many described as a "mini water park."

Sanjay Tripathi, Executive Engineer of Saryu Project, spoke about the special arrangements made for public safety and hygiene. "Our Ram Ki Paidi has been built for the enjoyment of the devotees for their bath. It is cleaned every day, it is cleaned every morning and evening so that no devotee faces any problem," he said.

He added, "It has so many benefits that people do not go to the river, they bathe in Shri Ram's Paidi, they remain safe. Otherwise, last year when the channel of Ram was not built, many incidents used to come to light, now they have become negligible."

Tripathi further stated, "Ram's Paidi now has to be maintained, the entire channel has to be maintained, cleaning and regular maintenance is done every day. Such a good fall has been made in summer, devotees come and take bath, they cool off and it also becomes a picnic spot. As long as devotees stay, Ram's Paidi remains operational."

Devotees visiting from outside Ayodhya praised the arrangements.

"We have come to Ayodhya city, the whole family has come and nowadays Nautapa is going on. Everyone is enjoying the mini water park here," one devotee said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. 392 pillars and 44 doors support it.

The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood depiction of Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)