New Delhi, October 15: The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year's 'Ayurveda Day', the Ayush Ministry announced on Thursday. The Ayurveda Day is observed every year on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti since 2016. This year it falls on November 13.

The Ayurveda Day aims to focus on strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles, to work towards reducing the burden of disease and related mortality by utilising the potential of Ayurveda, to tap into the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards the National Health Policy and National Health programmes, and to promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society, the ministry said in a statement. Ayurveda Age-Old Science, Not Placebo: AYUSH Doctors' Body Counters IMA's Poser on New COVID-19 Protocol.

Thus, Ayurveda Day is more an occasion of re-dedication to the profession and society, than one of festivities or celebrations, it added. The Ministry of Ayush, has decided to organise various activities marking the fifth 'Ayurveda Day', with a special focus on concerns related to the present pandemic and how Ayurveda can help in immunity building in this context, the ministry said.

A webinar on the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19 pandemic' will be organised on 'Ayurveda Day.' About 1.5 lakh participants from all over the world are expected to attend the webinar.

The Ministry of Ayush has also requested embassies/missions abroad to observe the 'Ayurveda Day' with appropriate activities that would engage the public, it said.

