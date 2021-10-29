Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): National Health Authority (NHA) has organised "Ayushman Sangam" for the North Zone in Kasauli to draw up a future roadmap for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The two-day event has been held from October 28, 2021.

Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority highlighted that India has the potential to implement this mission given the availability of communication networks and digital public goods infrastructure like UPI, eSign, digital locker. He explained that any IT infrastructure being developed needs to be robust, scalable, frugal, inclusive and must address diversity and innovation. For ABDM, apart from these factors, privacy by design is integrated as a principle.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

While addressing the gathering, he said, "If we work together to achieve a common goal, it is going to transform the Indian healthcare system. Verified and unique IDs are being created for citizens, healthcare professionals and facilities to build digital trust among the healthcare ecosystem."

During this Sangam, "Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission" and the way forward to implement this mission was discussed. ABDM was launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2021. ABDM envisages providing a digital platform for the healthcare ecosystem.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

From a National perspective, as of October 27, 2021, more than 16.88 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme and provided with Ayushman cards. Further, more than 2.3 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 27,500 crore have been authorized through a pan-India network of more than 24,000 empanelled hospitals.

As part of a continuous process to streamline the treatment packages' rates under AB PM-JAY, NHA has recently revised its existing Health Benefits Package (HBP 2.2) - which currently includes 1,669 treatment procedures. Under HBP 2.2, the rates for around 400 procedures have been effectively revised. An additional package for the treatment of Black Fungus has been incorporated into HBP 2.2. HBP 2.2 is expected to be rolled out across the country from November 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)