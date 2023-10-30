New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Memorial will be built adjacent to the War Memorial in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said the youth from across the country have arrived at Kartavya Path after collecting the soil from more than 6 lakh villages under Meri Maati Mera Desh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

"Meri Maati Mera Desh is the last programme under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. As part of the programme, youths from across the country arrived here with the soil from more than 6 lakh villages. Now Amrit Vatika will be made here with this soil. Prime Minister Modi's idea is to further strengthen the national spirit among the youth and enable them to play a bigger role in nation-building. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Memorial will be built adjacent to the War Memorial," Thakur said.

The finale event of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' initiative saw vibrant participation from all 36 states and union territories, embodying the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Scam Case on November 2.

Over 25,000 Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts across the country marched on Kartavya Path and Vijay Chowk singing patriotic songs and presenting beautifully choreographed cultural dance performances.

Representatives from every state and union territory poured soil and rice from their state and UT Amrit Kalash into one giant Amrit Kalash embodying the unity in plurality of the country.

Thakur added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for the country's youth.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is being established as an autonomous body to serve as a one-stop whole-of-government platform for the youth of the country. In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision to provide equitable opportunities to every youth of the country, MY Bharat will leverage technology to provide an enabling mechanism across the entire spectrum of the government, thereby enabling them to realise their aspirations and contribute to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme," Thakur added.

'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign is a tribute to the soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In the spirit of people's participation (Jan Bhagidari), the campaign comprises many activities and ceremonies across the country at panchayat, village, block, urban local body, state and national levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)