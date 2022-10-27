Bareilly (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: ‘Fire Hair Cut’ Goes Wrong, Youth Suffers Burn Injuries in Valsad (Disturbing Video).

The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

Also Read | Pope Francis Claims Even Priests and Nuns Watch Porn, Says Online Pornography Weakens Priestly Heart and Allows 'Devils To Enter'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)