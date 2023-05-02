Rampur (UP), May 2 (PTI) Former Rampur MP and actor Jaya Prada on Tuesday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, saying he has fallen from the top to "zero".

She was here to canvass for BJP candidate Masarat Mujeeb for the upcoming elections to the post of president in the Rampur Municipality. Urban body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on May 4 and May 11.

Asked about the allegations against Khan of using indecent language in his public meetings, Jaya Prada told reporters: "Azam Khan has gone berserk. No one can correct him. He is losing today and still expects to win. Is he a strong leader now? The 100 percent leader has now come to a zero."

Khan, who faces nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft, was disqualified as an MLA in October last year after the Rampur MP-MLA court convicted him in a 2019 hate speech case and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment. He had won from the Rampur Sadar assembly seat in the UP assembly polls for a record 10th time.

"He does not even have the right to vote. I only appeal to him that he should stop abusing now and set his mind right to reform himself," the actor said.

In November last year, Khan's name was removed from the electoral roll in Rampur by the Rampur Electoral Registration officer (ERO) on a complaint by BJP bypoll candidate Akash Saxena, who cited various provisions of law to seek the deletion of his name.

