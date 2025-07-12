Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday credited the revered Babasaheb Ambedkar for laying the foundation of "reconstruction of the nation" through selfless service and sacrifice.

Noting Babasaheb's efforts to put women and the marginalised on the societal map, Sinha said that it must be the responsibility of every section of society to give priority to the "deprived".

"Through the creation of the Constitution, Babasaheb had laid the foundation of the reconstruction of the nation through values like selfless service, perseverance and sacrifice. I believe it is the responsibility of every section of society to give the highest priority to the deprived. He did a great job to ensure that women get their rightful place in society," Sinha said while addressing a gathering at the Women Empowerment Program at Organized At Army Goodwill School.

He remembered Babasaheb for his struggles in eradicating all social and economic discrimination decades ago.

"I believe that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was a shining star in the galaxy of thousands of great men in India. The way he had resolved to eradicate all social and economic discrimination seven decades ago through his struggle, sacrifice, dedication and loyalty, those values are still guiding the entire country," Sinha said.

"It is definitely necessary to remember that the Constitution made by Babasaheb was the first Constitution in the whole world, which gave equal rights to women without any discrimination," he added.

Earlier on July 10, Sinha inaugurated the grand exhibition Bharat Sanrachna Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar and highlighted the transformative journey of the region in recent years.

LG Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing a transformation that, according to many, is unprecedented even in the past fifty years and is a precedent to the fact that "terrorism will not sustain here."

He said, "A significant and profound transformation has taken place in Kashmir. I have completed five years, but people say that even in the last fifty years, such a change has never occurred. On April 22, when innocent civilians were targeted in Pahalgam, the way Kashmir rose against the barbarism, against terrorism, against Pakistan, I believe such a moment has never occurred in history. This clearly shows us that terrorism will not be able to sustain itself here."

He also added that while police and security forces are carrying out their responsibilities, it is the people's rejection of terror that signals a decisive shift. (ANI)

