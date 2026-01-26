Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, on Monday stated that at their upcoming board meeting, they will table a proposal to prohibit non-Hindus from entering Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dhams.

Speaking to ANI, the chairman asserted that these shrines are not tourist destinations but the supreme spiritual centres of Sanatan traditions. Hence, the issue of non-Hindu entry to these sites is a matter of religious faith, he added.

"Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham are not tourist destinations. They are the supreme spiritual centres of Sanatan traditions. The question of entry here is not a matter of civil rights, but rather a matter of religious faith," Dwivedi said.

He apprised of bringing forward a proposal to completely ban anyone who does not have faith in Sanatan Dharma.

"We have not implemented any new rule. Our pilgrimage priests, our stakeholders, and the saint community believe that the entry of non-Hindus should be prohibited at these religious institutions, centres of religious faith. They should be completely banned from here, and in our upcoming board meeting, we will be bringing forward a proposal to completely ban anyone who does not have faith and belief in Sanatan Dharma, who does not believe in Mother Ganga, who does not have faith in Baba Kedar, who does not have faith in Lord Badrinath, from this area," Dwivedi said.

"All 48 of our temples under the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Dham, which include the two main shrines of Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath, and 46 other temples, including Panch Kedar, Panch Badri, Ukhimath, Kalimath, Triyuginarayan, Bhavishya Badri, Narsingh Temple, all our religious institutions and temples, this ban will be fully implemented in all of them," he added.

Earlier, the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee took a unanimous decision to ban non-Hindus from entering Gangotri Dham. Committee Chairman Suresh Semwal stated that, following this resolution, the entry of non-Hindus into the Dham will be strictly prohibited. He further clarified that this ban will also remain in effect at Mukhba, the deity's winter residence. (ANI)

