Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a gazette notification for the by-polls in the Badvel constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the notification, the nominations should be filed by October 8. However, the last date for withdrawal is October 13.

Also Read | Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Illegal Terminating Pakistan Calls In India, Four Arrested.

The polls would be conducted on October 30, the result of which would be declared on November 2.

Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garg would be the Returning Officer for this election.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details.

"We have officially issued the gazette notification. In connection with this election, a meeting was held with the returning officer, district administration, police officials, and political parties. In that meeting, Covid protocol for this election was explained," Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand informed.

The CEO has also asked the candidates to declare criminal antecedents, if any, in advance as per the Supreme Court directions.

"The political parties have said that they will follow the rules and restrictions set by the Election Commission and would extend cooperation for smooth conduct of the election," he said.

Further, the CEO informed that scooter rallies, bike rallies, or processions of the kind have been banned by the EC in view of COVID-19.

"While filing the nomination, only one person will be allowed along with the candidate. Not more than three vehicles will be allowed in the 100-meter radius of the premises of the returning officer," he added.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, a limit of 200 members at the indoor meetings and 1000 members at outdoor meetings has also been imposed. Furthermore, only five persons have been allowed for door to door campaign, while a limit of 50 people has been set for street meetings.

All political parties have accepted these restrictions, the CEO added.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force with the announcement of the schedule by the Election Commission of India.

"District administration has taken measures for constituting static teams, surveillance teams, border check-posts. The police have set up border check-posts. Eight taskforce teams, 21 flying squad teams, three video teams, four election expenditure teams are constituted," he informed.

The CEO further added that the District Collector has constituted two committees for monitoring the model code of conduct, and for monitoring the election expenditure.

"There are 272 polling stations 9 new polling stations will be constituted soon. Almost 700 EVMs along with VVPATs are handed over to the district administration for conduct of the election. They are tested and approved. Live streaming of polling will be arranged in 50 per cent of polling stations," he said.

Further, he informed that there are 30 sensitive polling stations in the Badvel constituency, where the officials have been asked to Livestream in almost 150 polling stations.

"We asked district officials to take care that the changes in model code of conduct be implemented strictly. Whoever is participating in the election process should be doubly vaccinated," he added.

The by-polls in Badvel have been necessitated after the death of MLA Dasari Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The widow of Subbaiah, Dasari Sudha will be Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRCP) party's candidate for the Badvel assembly by-election scheduled for October 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)