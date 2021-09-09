New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday approved the appointment of Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya as assistant director in education department of the Delhi government.

“Met Olympic 2021 Silver Medallist, Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at Raj Niwas. Happy to have approved his appointment as Assistant Director in the Education Department, subject to the concurrence of UPSC,” Baijal said in a tweet.

Also Read | One of the Organisations Had Some Loan Amount Pending with Them & Matter Reached the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Dahiya, a native of Nahri village in Haryana, is only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death In Botad District For Talking To Accused’s Girlfriend; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)