New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Nearly 70 protestors from the Bajrang Dal were detained on Wednesday after they staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar here against the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said.

The officials said the Vishwa Hindu Parishad did not have prior police permission to hold the protest.

Bajrang Dal is a right-wing organisation that forms the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

The Bajrang Dal protesters raised slogans and demanded justice for the victim, Kanhaiya Lal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a group of protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar without any permission and were detained.

They have been taken to different police stations as of now, she said

Prominent Muslim organisations have condemned the incident, calling it "un-Islamic" and asserting that no person has the right to take law into one's hands.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency to take over the investigation.

