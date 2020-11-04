Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) The voter turnout in the by- elections to Odisha's Balasore and Tirtol assembly seats were 70.69 and 69.66 respectively, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said on Wednesday.

Polling in the two seats was held on Tuesday.

The CEO said in the 2019 Assembly election, the voter turnout in Balasore was 71.29 per cent while it was 74.09 per cent in Tirtol.

He said 161 COVID infected voters cast their votes in the two constituencies during the last hour of the polling. They comprise 127 in Tirtol assembly segment and 34 in Balasore segment, he said.

He said arrangements of postal votes were made for the elderly persons, disabled persons and COVID-19 patients keeping in view the pandemic situation. While 3,193 voters of such categories cast their votes from home in Balasore segment, their number was 1,631 in Balasore segment.

The CEO said that the EVMs from all booths in Tirtol have been kept at the SVM College in Jagatsinghpur and the EVMs of Balasore Sadar at the EVM warehouse inside the premises of the office of the Balasore collector.

Replying to a question, Lohani said two tier security arrangements have been made to guard the EVMs in strong rooms. While the personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are deployed in the inner circle, the jawans of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) guard in the outer cordon of the strong rooms.

This apart 24x7 CCTV cameras surveillance is also put in place to avoid any such untoward incidents.

He said counting of votes will begin on November 10 morning.

