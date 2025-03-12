Moga (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): A member of the Davinder Bambiha Gang was injured in the crossfire during a joint operation of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and the Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Ajay Gandhi said the police carried out a raid after receiving a tip-off today, and Bambiha Gang member Manu received a bullet injury on his left knee in the operation.

"We got a tip-off today as part of which AGTF Punjab and Moga Police carried out a raid. Malkit Singh alias Manu was involved in a recent murder at the village Kapura, Moga, and also involved in another firing incident at Raja Dhabha, Jagraon. Manu received a bullet injury on his left knee in a retaliatory fire by the AGTF team. The accused was immediately taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. One .32 Caliber Pistol and along with live cartridges have been recovered from him," SSP Gandhi said.

Recently, in a breakthrough amidst the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', Tarn Taran police arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, an Indian-origin International drug lord wanted by the USA-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), police said on Monday.

According to the Punjab Police, the arrested accused Shawn Bhinder, a native of village Mandiala in Batala and had been residing in Brampton in Canada, was wanted by the FBI in one of the largest drug seizures in the USA on February 26, 2025, wherein, the FBI had arrested six of his associates in the US and seized 391 kg methamphetamine, 109 kg cocaine, four sophisticated weapons and vehicles from their possession.

The six accused previously arrested by the FBI have been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Taqdeer Singh alias Romi, Sarabjit Singh Saabi, Fernando Valladares alias Franco and Gurlal Singh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that accused Shawn Bhinder was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada. (ANI)

