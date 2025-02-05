Agartala, Feb 5 (PTI) The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital Agartala has announced that it will resume visa and consular services from Wednesday, after a two-month hiatus.

It had suspended the services on December 3, a day after the mission's premises were breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka in Bangladesh.

In the wake of the incident, three police personnel were suspended, while Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mahamad, was summoned to Dhaka.

"All visa and consular services of the Bangladesh Asst High Commission will resume on February 5," First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office here, Md Al Amin, said in a notice issued on Tuesday.

The police have beefed up security at the mission following the December 2024 episode, officials said.

