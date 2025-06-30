Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system declined to a multi-decadal low of 2.3 per cent in March 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report on Monday.

The level of GNPAs had stood at 2.6 per cent in September 2024.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury: 5-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla, Landslides Block Highways at Multiple Places (Watch Videos).

In the half-yearly The Reserve Financial Stability Report, the RBI said the GNPAs for 46 banks may rise to 2.6 per cent by March 2027.

It can be noted that dud assets have been one of the most challenging parts for the banking system most of the latter part of the previous decade, but the system has been improving on the key ratios over the last few years.

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Warns of Modus Operandi Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)