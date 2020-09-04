New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a branch manager of Bank of Baroda for allegedly taking a bribe from a farmer for clearing his agriculture loan, officials said Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of accused branch manager Kiran Thakre of Parola Branch, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and an agent during which Rs 10 lakh cash was recovered.

Also Read | Uttarakhand High Court Stays Arrest of Woman Who Accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of Rape.

The CBI had booked the duo for receiving a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant for sanction and disbursement of agriculture loan of Rs 7.10 lakh to the farmer who gave a complaint to the agency, they said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that one agent (private person) also allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 25,000 for processing the said matter. It was further alleged that the bribe amount was later negotiated and was fixed at Rs.75,000 (Rs 50,000 for the Manager and Rs 25,000 for the agent)," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said here.

Also Read | Actress Zaara Yesmin Enthral Fans With the Announcement of Her New Song Kandhe Ka Woh Til.

The branch manager allegedly took a blank cheque from the farmer for clearing his loan, Gaur said, terming it a "unique modus operandi" in bribery cases.

An amount of Rs 75,000 was withdrawn through the agent.

The cheque was recovered along with loan file during the searches at the residence, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)