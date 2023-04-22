Baripada (Odisha), Apr 22 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhaj district on Saturday sentenced two men to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of double murder in 2014.

Mayurbhanj Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of two convicts Kisun Marandi (60) and Mangal Baskey (30), additional public prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Vacates Official Bungalow on Tughlaq Lane After Being Disqualified As MP (Watch Video).

A couple in Harinkhunta village under the Baisinga Police Station limits was killed by the two convicts in July 2014 over land disputes, he said.

Police registered a case of double murder and arrested both the accused.

Also Read | Russia To Expel More Than 20 German Diplomats After Germany's 'Hostile' Actions.

The judgement was passed based on the statements of 15 witnesses and medical reports, Das said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)