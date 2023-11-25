Bathinda, November 25: Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurvinder Singh Sanga, who was on duty when the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was breached in Ferozepur on January 5, 2022, has been suspended. At the time of the incident, Gurvinder Sanga was in charge as SP of Ferozepur. Following the incident, a strict investigation was launched and now action has been taken in the case that happened last year.

According to the report of the Punjab DGP, "Gurvinder Singh Sanga has been suspended for negligence in duty. Gurvinder Singh was then SP Operation, Ferozepur. Gurvinder Singh is currently posted in Bathinda."

The Supreme Court said in August that the five-member committee appointed by it has said that Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty, though sufficient forces were available during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said while reading from the committee's report that the committee headed by a former top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra, said there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision of 'Blue Book'.

"The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours in advance that the Prime Minister would enter that route," it said.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab, in January 2022 due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it a "major lapse" in his security.

