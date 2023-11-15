A security breach incident was witnessed when a woman jumped in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vehicle in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Wednesday. As PM Narendra Modi was leaving the Birsa Munda Jayanti event, a woman suddenly appeared in front of his car. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The security staff quickly caught the woman and cleared the way for PM Modi’s car. The Prime Minister’s car had to stop briefly because of the woman’s sudden appearance. The PM’s convoy resumed its journey after a short halt. Bhagwan Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Modi Becomes First Prime Minister To Visit Folk Hero Birsa Munda’s Native Village Ulihatu in Khunti District of Jharkhand (Watch Video).

Big mistake in PM Modi's security! A woman came in front of the Prime Minister's car in Ranchi, the convoy had to be stopped suddenly.#PMModi #Modi #NarendraModi #India pic.twitter.com/ewDmUt7l3R — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 15, 2023

