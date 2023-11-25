PM Modi Security Breach in Punjab: Bathinda SP Gurbinder Singh Suspended in Case Involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security Lapse

A Punjab SP, Gurbinder Singh, was suspended on Saturday, November 25, in the case involving PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in the state in 2022.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2023 02:19 PM IST

A Punjab SP, Gurbinder Singh, was suspended on Saturday, November 25, in the case involving PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in the state in 2022. The SP, stationed at Bathinda, faced charges of negligence in his duty. On January 5, 2022, a security lapse occurred when the Prime Minister’s convoy had to make a U-turn due to protesters blocking his path to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur. The Prime Minister remained stranded on a flyover for about 20 minutes. PM Modi Security Breach: Woman Jumps In Front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Convoy in Ranchi, Video Surfaces.

PM Modi Security Breach in Punjab:  

