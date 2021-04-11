Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) A Block Development Council (BDC) chairman has joined the Apni Party in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district along with his over 100 supporters and a retired deputy superintendent of police (DySP).

They joined the party in the presence of its president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari at a function.

Bukhari welcomed Bani Block BDC chairman Babu Din, his supporters and retired DySP Shams Din of Rajpur Koller into the party fold. The joining of BDC Chairman Bani was facilitated by Apni Party leader Choudhary Yasir Ali.

