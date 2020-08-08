New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) sighed an MoU on Friday for collaborative research and information dissemination in the field of food security and nutrition.

"If the food produced in Palampur, Mysore, Lucknow, Mohali laboratories reaches masses, then it would be beneficial for India's economy and health in the coming years," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on the occasion.

Stressing on the consumption of 'saatvik' food, he said, "If we want to achieve health for all, we must motivate people to engage in physical activities and consume 'saatvik' food."

"FSSAI and food technology related laboratories, within the domain of CSIR, should work together to fulfill 'Vision 2050'," the minister added."In the coming decades I see the country's best future and vision as its potential," he added. (ANI)

