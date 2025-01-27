Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called upon poets and literary personalities to become the voice of patriotism and unity and make their valuable contribution in building a vibrant, progressive and united society.

"Poetry as art form has a social responsibility. It can be a powerful medium for creating awareness about socioeconomic issues, inspiring the spirit of patriotism and portraying the values of harmony and brotherhood," he said.

Sinha was speaking after inaugurating the 'Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan' in Hindi, Dogri and Urdu, at the Abhinav Theatre here.

The three-day literary event is being organised by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The Lt Governor said Jammu Kashmir is witnessing a historic transformation and "it is our collective responsibility to reaffirm our commitment to inclusive development and work with dedication".

Several renowned poets and young talent enthralled the audience through their captivating poetry recitation.

