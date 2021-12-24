Belagavi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Belagavi session of state legislature was fruitful for the development of northern Karnataka as many projects for development of the region were approved during the session, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Suvarna Soudha, he said the session came up with solutions for many complex problems of the region.

"State government has proved that it is committed to the development of irrigation in the region. Approvals were given for a slew of railway projects for northern Karnataka, financial rejuvenation of HESCOM, clearance for Sasalatti and Manturu irrigation projects, lift irrigation in Sedam were among the projects which got a push during the session," Bommai said.

The recruitment of teachers for Kalyana Karnataka region, grant of Rs 500 crore in the supplementary estimates for the region, taking up new infrastructure projects in Belagavi and holding joint session of state legislature in January are among the prominent decisions the state cabinet took during the session, Bommai said.

According to him, the session witnessed elaborate discussion on recent floods and crop losses.

He added that the state government made history by rushing to farmers' aid as the crop loss compensation was paid within 48 hours after the details were uploaded in the government app.

About Rs 700 crore was distributed within a month, benefiting over 14 lakh farmers, he explained.

"We have proved ourselves as a farmer-friendly government by almost doubling the crop loss compensation despite financial constraints amid COVID-19 crisis. The compensation for crop loss in dry land farming has been raised from Rs 6,800 per hectare to Rs 13,600, for irrigated lands it has been increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 and for horticulture crops it has been raised to Rs 28,000 from Rs 18,000. It is a historic decision," Bommai said.

Referring to the Anti-conversion Bill which was passed by the legislative assembly, the Chief Minister said it exposed the dual policy of the opposition Congress, which opposed the bill.

When asked about the bill not getting passed in the Legislative Council yet, he said, "We would not like to force the bill through. The bill would be taken up in the next session after taking all the members into confidence."

Reacting to Congress' comments that the session was convened only to push through a few bills, the Chief Minister said the opposition parties had enough time to take up pro-people issues but their objective was confined to holding dharna in the House.

Claiming that the opposition did not bother to participate in the debates, he alleged that they did not conduct themselves responsibly.

