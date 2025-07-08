Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government is preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to abide by the Calcutta High Court order about closing student union rooms in state-run colleges and universities, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Tuesday.

The high court on July 3 ordered that student union rooms in colleges and universities across West Bengal, where students' body elections are pending, should remain closed.

The order came following the alleged gang rape of a first-year student inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College here last month. She was tortured in various places of the institute, including the union room.

"We are drafting an SOP to fully abide by the honourable high court's directive," the education minister told reporters after attending a programme here.

He said that the union rooms have already been closed in various colleges as directed by the high court, and the state will see what else needs to be done.

To a question, Basu said that he could not comment on the poor attendance of students at South Calcutta Law College, where classes resumed on Tuesday.

The authorities of the college had suspended all classes since June 29, four days after the alleged gang rape.

Classes resumed during the day, but college authorities said there was very little attendance of students "due to heavy rain in the morning".

About the delay in publication of results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination for engineering aspirants, Basu said, "The WBJEE chairman has already said we are ready (to publish the results). But due to the OBC issue, we are waiting for the directive of the honourable Supreme Court, which is expected in a few days.

A case related to the validity of Other Backward Classes reservations in West Bengal is now pending in the Supreme Court. The Calcutta High Court had invalidated the classification of 77 classes as OBCs, leading the state to appeal to the apex court.

Speaking at the inaugural function of an inter-school state-level football tournament, the minister said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come to the aid of sportspersons, including footballers, and extended financial support to them for achieving success.

"Compare this with the help and support given by the Centre," he said.

"What is the sports policy of the Centre? Our chief minister has provided jobs to the members of Santosh Trophy champion team of Bengal. She gives lots of encouragement to sports, including football," he said.

Sports should be kept out of politics and there should be a comprehensive sports policy at the national level, Basu added.

