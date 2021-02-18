Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into the blast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain and several others at a railway station in Murshidabad.

Condemning the incident, the governor, who visited the minister of state for labour at a hospital here in the evening, said that a "very expert investigation" is required into the incident.

"I am sure the possibility of an investigation by National Investigating Agency (NIA) that has the requisite expertise to go into the matter will be involved by process of law," Dhankhar told reporters.

Describing the incident as most unfortunate and atrocious, he said that it is a reminder that violence is not a solution and has no place in society.

"Such kind of incidents are a shame on our society, I understand the state government has formed SIT," he said, maintaining that the rise in violence in recent days in West Bengal is a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the governor at Raj Bhavan for more than an hour in the evening.

Dhankhar said that they discussed issues connected to governance "so that we have wholesome scenario emerging in the state".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)