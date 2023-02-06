Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday urged the chairman of the Fifth State Finance Commission, Abhirup Sarkar, to consider having a state-level system in place for the audit of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) funds, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who was presented an interim report by the commission chairman, also urged that efforts may be made to examine if the funds allocated by the body are transferred to the panchayats, he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Police Over Delay in FIR in 2021 Noida Case, Says 'If You Ignore Hate Crime, It Will Come for You'.

"During today's meeting, the governor has urged Prof Sarkar to have a system in place at the state level for the audit of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) funds," the official told PTI.

Bose also told Sarkar that "the expenditure each quarter shall be scrutinised and monitored", according to the official.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Flight Delays: 846 Domestic, 458 International Flights Delayed at IGI Airport From December 2022 to January 2023.

He suggested that independent agencies may be entrusted with the task of evaluating the performance of the PRI institutions.

The governor further requested that "report cards of each panchayat be released so as to enable the public to evaluate the quality of performance", the Raj Bhavan official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)