Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,085 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,38,075, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 6,957 after 57 more people succumbed to the disease.

Also Read | Delhi Records Lowest Temperature of 10.8 Degree Celsius in Post Monsoon Season, Fall in Mercury to Continue in November Due to La Nina Conditions.

The bulletin said that 3,957 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,81,608.

The number of active cases currently is 36,576.

Also Read | Noida Man Arrested for Posing As Senior Government Official, Extorting Money From Businessman.

In the last 24 hours, 43,237 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)