Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday.

The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED).

"I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," the 62-year-old minister told reporters.

Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine.

Hakim went through necessary check-ups to find out whether he was having any comorbidity.

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Phase III regulatory trial of Covaxin at the institute.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.

