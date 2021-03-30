Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll went up to 10,327 on Tuesday after two more persons succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also increased to 5,85,933 as 628 fresh cases of the infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

The two deaths were registered in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district.

The 628 new infections included 265 from Kolkata and 145 from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 475 patients recovered from COVID-19 and the discharge rate is now 97.33 per cent.

So far, 5,70,303 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases now is 5,303, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 17,869 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 91,49,202.

Meanwhile, 2,06,829 people were vaccinated on Tuesday in the state, a senior official of the state health department said.

Altogether 49.62 lakh people were inoculated in West Bengal so far.

"One minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) case was reported today. The person who was sent home after initial observation is okay at the moment," the official said.

