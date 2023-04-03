New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Regarding the recent violence in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave "Muslims a free hand."

Chatterjee told ANI on Monday, "Mamata Banerjee had lost Sagardighi elections as she did not get Muslim votes there, so to strengthen her Muslim vote bank she has given free hand to Muslims. Not just in Ram Navami but during Durga Puja Visarjan, Saraswati Puja, Hindus Shobha Yatra gets attacked. She is herself saying that during Ramzan period Muslims only do good work."

Further demanding NIA investigation over the recent violence in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession she said, "We demand a NIA investigation as police are arresting only Hindus and not Muslims."

Earlier, on Sunday Chatterjee demanded a discussion in parliament on the recent violence. "I will ask for this matter to be taken up urgently on Monday by the House given its seriousness and will also try to raise the issue if given an opportunity during Zero Hour."

On Sunday, ruckus and stone pelting erupted during the BJP's Shobha yatra in Hooghly. Last Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling TMC and the principal opposition party BJP on the issue. Soon after the reports of the violence Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the issue. In fact, the union home secretary has sought a detailed report from the state on the violence. (ANI)

