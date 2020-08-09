Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) West Bengal reported 54 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, raising the death toll to 2,059, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 2,939 fresh infections increased the caseload to 95,554, it said.

Since Saturday, 1,996 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 26,375 active coronavirus cases.

At least 26,242 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it added.

