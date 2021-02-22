Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Three more COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal pushed the toll to 10,249 on Sunday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally climbed to 5,73,762 with 182 fresh cases, it said.

At least 233 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the recovery rate to 97.60 per cent.

West Bengal now has 3,525 active cases, while 5,59,988 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Since Saturday, 20,003 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 84,29,395, the bulletin said.

The positivity ratio in the state stood at 6.81 per cent, it said.

