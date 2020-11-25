Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, state Health Department officials said on Wednesday.

Mannan (68), a veteran leader of the Congress in the state, got himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after noticing some symptoms, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, Green Signals UP Export Policy 2020-2025.

"He tested positive for the disease on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the night. He is having several comorbidities and high blood sugar, which are obviously matters of concern. His condition is stable at the moment," he said.

Mannan, a legislator from Champdani, recently returned from Darjeeling to Kolkata and was staying at the MLA Hostel.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Airport Operations Suspended From 7 PM Today Till 7 AM Tomorrow.

"He complained of feeling sick, following which all forms of clinical tests, including that of COVID-19, were conducted," Congress sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)