Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) Sister Nivedita University in Kolkata on Monday awarded honorary Doctor of Literature degrees to industry doyen Ratan Tata, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay and others.

The D.Litt has also been conferred on Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and Martin Kampchen, eminent author and translator at the first convocation of the private university.

Ratan Tata was not present at the convocation and his degree will be delivered at his home, a spokesperson of the varsity said.

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, who was the chief guest at the programme, said, “On the occasion of the first convocation of the university, I wish its founding fathers, the teachers, the students and all those who form the vibrant team God's best to turn this institution into a mascot of the best that India stands for.”

