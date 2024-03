Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate here conducted checks at some public places on Friday as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the bomb blast at an eatery in Bengaluru.

"We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody," a police official told PTI.

Also Read | Bihar: TTE Stabbed During Ticket Checking at Patna Junction Railway Station; Attacker Absconding.

This is part of the precautionary measures in the wake of the Bengaluru blast incident, he said.

A low-intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case.

Also Read | Asif Sultan Arrested Again: Kashmiri Scribe Re-Arrested Two Days After Release From Five-Year Detention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)