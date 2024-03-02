Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured appropriate action in the blast incident that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, and asked the opposition BJP not to indulge in politics over this matter.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Karnataka CM emphasized that a comprehensive investigation is already underway to determine the motives behind the attack and identify the responsible parties.

"A person wearing a mask and cap came in a bus, fixed the timer and exploded it. The deputy CM and Home Minister visited the spot yesterday. I will also go to the hospital and the spot today," Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to BJP leaders' allegations that such incidents are happening due to appeasement of minorities, Siddaramaiah said, "A bomb exploded in their time too, what did they do when the Mangalore cooker bomb exploded? Was it appeasement even then?"

Urging the opposition not to politicize the matter, Siddaramaiah said, "a serious investigation is underway. BJP should not play politics in this matter. Mangalore blast and Bengaluru explosion are not related. The blast is still under investigation and appropriate action will be taken after the report."

Alongside, the Chief Minister called for a meeting with senior police officers on Saturday afternoon in connection with the blast incident at Rameshwaram cafe.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the meeting with the Chief Minister, saying, "We have a meeting at 1 pm, the CM will lead the meeting, higher police officers will attend the meeting regarding the blast."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that atleast seven to eight teams have been formed to probe the blast.

"It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag, which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams formed to probe the incident. We are looking from all angles. I ask every Bangalorean not to worry," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Friday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must give free hand to agencies to investigate the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident, adding that the State government is repeatedly changing its narrative on the matter.

At least 10 people were injured in the blast incident that took place in Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon. (ANI)

