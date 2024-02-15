Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Officials of Bengaluru Airport Customs said they seized gold-cut pieces weighing 279. 5 grams worth Rs 17 lakh after intercepting a passenger on Thursday.

The cut-out pieces were concealed inside a decorative incense burner container.

"Bengaluru Airport Customs intercepted a passenger attempting to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense burner container. The seized gold cut pieces weigh 279.5 grams valued at Rs 17,23,117," Customs said.

