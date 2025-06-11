New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): In a remarkable display of humanitarian spirit, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, organized a Blood Donation Camp on Wednesday at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, marking World Blood Donor Day 2025.

The event was graced by Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Law Secretary, who emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation as a profound act of compassion and community service.

Officers and staff members, including senior officials and women personnel, wholeheartedly participated in this noble cause, contributing to a life-saving mission.

Aligned with this year's theme, "Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives," the initiative underscored the vital role of regular, voluntary, and unpaid blood donations in ensuring a safe and sufficient supply for those in need.

Celebrated worldwide on June 14, World Blood Donor Day acknowledges the invaluable contributions of voluntary blood donors, whose generosity strengthens public health systems and saves countless lives.

Through this initiative, the Department of Legal Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to civic responsibility and humanitarian service, demonstrating that its role extends far beyond courtrooms and legal advocacy. More than just donating blood, the Department infused life into its promise of public service. (ANI)

